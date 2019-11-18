Eight of Somizi's best & worst fashion moments from Idols SA season 15

With the charismatic Somizi Mhlongo on the judging panel, it is easy to forget that Idols SA is a singing competition and not a celebration of this celeb's fabulous wardrobe.

With season 15 having drawn to a close on Sunday, we take a look back at the best and worst of Somizi's outfits during the competition. He might not get it right every time, but his love of fashion is contagious and his willingness to take style risks is worth applauding.

SOMIZI'S BEST LOOKS

A SEQUINNED LOVE AFFAIR

This sequinned suit proves that Somizi can pull off even the most OTT outfit with aplomb. As this look is extra enough, the celeb wisely toned down his styling and let his well-toned chest do most of the talking. His candy-pink quaff is the cherry on top of a very delicious cake.