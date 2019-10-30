Wits' Confed run a big turnaround

Having been accused of not taking the CAF tournaments seriously, Bidvest Wits look to be giving the Confederation Cup a full go this season.

Wits are on the verge of securing a rare spot in the group phase of the Confed Cup after claiming a 2-1 away win over Mozambican outfit UD Songo in the first leg of the pool stages play-offs on Sunday.

Deon Hotto and Sameehg Doutie were on target for the Clever Boys. A clean sheet in the reverse tie on home soil on November 11 will see Wits qualify for the group stages.

In the past few seasons, Wits fielded fringe players in the CAF competitions, prompting early eliminations and imputations that they don't value playing continental football.