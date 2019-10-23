Thembinkosi Lorch dumps his agent

Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch has dumped his agent Mickey Paiva after he failed to facilitate a deal for him to move overseas.

Lorch had hoped to secure a switch abroad in the August transfer window following his stellar campaign last season where he won the PSL Footballer of the Season award.

The 26-year-old is now looking for a new representative as he hopes to secure a transfer in the coming window.

"I don't have an agent at the moment because I terminated my contract with Mickey. I am still deciding what to do going forward," Lorch told Sowetan.

There has been confusion about which agent represents Lorch, with many considering Karabo Mathang-Tshabuse as the player's representative.