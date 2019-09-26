Pirates are going nowhere slowly

Rhulani Mokwena is well on his way to destroy Orlando Pirates by continuing to field under-performing players such Musa Nyatama, Thembinkosi Lorch, Innocent Maela and Happy Jele. - Bongani, Mogale City

Explore alternative to tenders

Though the ANC and DA support the tender system that perpetuates the suffering of blacks, they don't come up with alternative solutions. Under the current system unrest is inevitable and we'll all lose. - Anonymous

Famous people not above law

If prominent individuals accused of wrongdoing are not arrested immediately, people will no longer supply police with vital information and all serious cases will remain unresolved forever.

- Anonymous

The ConCourt fails SA

Our democracy is gradually degenerating into a dictatorship. The elected few decide for millions. The Constitutional Court is also failing to defend the ordinary people of this country.

- Anonymous

Highest court a law unto itself

You smack a child you go to jail. This is according to the Constitutional Court. The court is a law unto itself and fails to provide alternatives to smacking. Unfortunately, we are going to breed lawless kids. - Anonymous