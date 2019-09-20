Golden Arrows aim for smaller targets

Lamontville Golden Arrows are working on a cluster of small targets to navigate their way through the PSL season as coach Steve Komphela looks to keep his players focused on possible success.

"We had set ourselves a target of 10 points from our first five games. I know 10 was a very high bar to touch but it was touchable.

"We thought we could get three in our last game against AmaZulu although we also knew it would be difficult. We are sitting on eight, so we are short of two," said Komphela.

Arrows were held to a 1-1 draw but go into their Sunday clash at Cape Town City in eighth place on the premiership standings.