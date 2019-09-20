Soccer

Golden Arrows aim for smaller targets

By Mark Gleeson - 20 September 2019 - 13:50
Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela.
Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela.
Image: ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Lamontville Golden Arrows are working on a cluster of small targets to navigate their way through the PSL season as coach Steve Komphela looks to keep his players focused on possible success.

"We had set ourselves a target of 10 points from our first five games. I know 10 was a very high bar to touch but it was touchable.

"We thought we could get three in our last game against AmaZulu although we also knew it would be difficult. We are sitting on eight, so we are short of two," said Komphela.

Arrows were held to a 1-1 draw but go into their Sunday clash at Cape Town City in eighth place on the premiership standings.

Benni McCarthy is a natural-born winner‚ says Steve Komphela

Lamontville Golden Arrows are working on a cluster of small targets to navigate their way through the season as coach Steve Komphela looks to keep ...
Sport
1 day ago

"When you look at it, if you get another eight points from your next five matches and you keep that going, then you'll have 24 at the halfway point of the season. Double that and you have 48 for the season, which should put you around fourth or fifth place in the table. So that's our target," the coach explained.

"Imagine if we get 10 points from each of the six blocks of five matches. Then we'd have 60 for the season. Who knows at 60 points what could happen. How I wish we could have that. My dreams would be coming true."

Komphela says the targets are important to galvanise the players.

"We are trying to keep a narrow focus because we don't want players to feel it's still early in the season [and it doesn't matter what happens].

"You suffer in the PSL if you let things slip. It's dog-eat-dog after that," he warned.

'Steve Komphela is a very tricky coach‚ a seasoned campaigner‚' says McCarthy

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy wants his players to go back to basics and return to their status as “the much talked about team in the league”.
Sport
2 days ago

Thabo Nodada relishing being back on the park after a long injury layoff

Diminutive Cape Town City midfielder Thabo Nodada is relishing being back on the park after a long injury layoff and is determined to savour more ...
Sport
23 hours ago

How Thamsanqa Gabuza got his groove back

IT took ‘a little bit of love’ for SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo to find a way to help Thamsanqa Gabuza get his groove back.
Sport
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Classifieds

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

No ticket today thanks! Motorist drives off with officer on bonnet
Seven-year-old wows internet with fluent Xhosa reading skills
X