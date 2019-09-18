Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy wants his players to go back to basics and return to their status as “the much talked about team in the league”.

McCarthy says gaining consistency is the key for a club who have been up and down so far this season.

With just one win from six games played since the new campaign commenced‚ including elimination at the first hurdle in defence of their MTN8 crown‚ City are fast developing a reputation as a team capable of magical moments in a game but also for not being able to maintain high levels.

McCarthy says he is determined to change that.

“There is talent out there but we have to combine that with working hard‚” he said on Wednesday as the squad went through their paces ahead of Sunday’s home clash against Lamontville Golden Arrows.

“We also have to remember that it is was hard work that got us here in the first place‚ but if we just want to play with the talent and ability we have‚ then you see how the results are turning out for us.

“So hopefully on Sunday we will go back to the old Cape Town City team that I know‚ that matches our opponents for fitness‚ matches the opposition for physicality‚ for aggression‚ and then we let our talent at the end overshadow whatever they put in front of us.”

But the coach cautioned it would not be easy against an Arrows side who have eight points from their opening five matches of the new league‚ two more than City.

“Steve Komphela is a very tricky coach‚ a seasoned campaigner. He’s experienced‚ my senior‚" he said.

“You have to respect what he has down with this Arrows team.

“At the end of the day I hope we pitch up with discipline and focus and be as hard working as we’ve always been in the past‚” added McCarthy.