New scene a boost for Thamsanqa Gabuza, Tokelo Rantie
From Thamsanqa Gabuza to Tokelo Rantie, the PSL has a host of footballers who have a lot to prove this season.
Gabuza will always have to field questions about his time with Orlando Pirates that left a lot to be desired in terms of his contribution.
So frustrated was the 32-year-old with the Pirates supporters - they would boo him at times - that he once took off his jersey and threw it at the crowd. In hindsight, however, the SuperSport United striker would admit that his numbers with the Buccaneers were nothing to write home about.
From 117 appearances for Pirates, Gabuza scored 12 goals, as well as assisting a further eight times. Simply not good enough. Gabuza, however, appears to have taken the responsibility to change things around with four goals in seven games for Matsatsantsa a Pitori this season.
He's not the only one with lots to prove, however. New Stellenbosch striker Ryan Moon, 23, has to contend with criticism that he failed to make the grade at Kaizer Chiefs.
Stellies coach Steve Barker reckons he understands why Moon couldn't shine in Amakhosi colours.
"I have always thought that if given enough time at Chiefs he would have become a good, solid player over time, but he was still young. To be playing at Chiefs was not easy. There's a lot of expectations," Barker told the media recently.
Having joined Chiefs from Maritzburg United in 2016 Moon was expected to rise. He showed some promise in the 2017/2018 campaign under Steve Komphela at Naturena when he scored five goals in 18 appearances.
But his stats of six goals in 42 matches (to go with one assist) show he struggled with the Soweto side.
The ball is now in his court to change things around at the Western Cape outfit.
Still in the Mother City, all eyes will also be on Fagrie Lakay to see what he brings to Cape Town City after arriving from Bidvest Wits.
It's old news that he made headlines by becoming Bafana Bafana's youngest player in 2014, when he made his debut in Bafana's 2-0 win over Ivory Coast in the Nelson Mandela Challenge.
At the time, Lakay was 17 years, 11 months and 25 days old. Since then, he's been with SuperSport United and Wits - having started at Santos.
Now 22, he's a Citizen and we have to wait and see if he finally lives up to expectations.
Questions will also be asked about Tokelo Rantie after convincing coach Pitso Mosimane to give him another chance at Mamelodi Sundowns.
The speedy 29-year-old marksman has not played a competitive match for almost two years. His last appearance was in the colours of Turkish side Genclerbirligi in October 2017. He's been to Cape Town City, but he failed to prove his fitness.
Sundowns have him on a three-year contract and Rantie would be desperate to get back to the days when he used to find the back of the net with ease that led to English Premiership side Bournemouth signing him from Swedish outfit Malmo six years ago.
Black Leopards midfielder Mogakolodi Ngele is also in the mix. Whenever you mention his name, you are more likely to be reminded of his days at Platinum Stars, where he helped Dikwena win a couple of trophies.
The move to Sundowns in 2014 was followed by years of frustration on the sidelines or out on loan.
At 28, the Botswana international still has a lot of football left in him, but are things ever going to be the same after a frustrating spell with the Brazilians?
Ngele's return to form would be a big boost for Lidoda Duvha although he suffered injury after making his debut..
