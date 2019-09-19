New scene a boost for Thamsanqa Gabuza, Tokelo Rantie

From Thamsanqa Gabuza to Tokelo Rantie, the PSL has a host of footballers who have a lot to prove this season.

Gabuza will always have to field questions about his time with Orlando Pirates that left a lot to be desired in terms of his contribution.

So frustrated was the 32-year-old with the Pirates supporters - they would boo him at times - that he once took off his jersey and threw it at the crowd. In hindsight, however, the SuperSport United striker would admit that his numbers with the Buccaneers were nothing to write home about.

From 117 appearances for Pirates, Gabuza scored 12 goals, as well as assisting a further eight times. Simply not good enough. Gabuza, however, appears to have taken the responsibility to change things around with four goals in seven games for Matsatsantsa a Pitori this season.