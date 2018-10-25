Future stars camp gets underway
The 2018 Copa Coca-Cola Future Stars camp officially got under way on Tuesday with players selected for this year's tournament reporting for the six-day training camp at the high-performance centre in Pretoria.
Following a highly successful Copa Coca-Cola tournament which was defended by Gauteng's Clapham High School last month, Coca-Cola has gone a step further in this year's tournament by introducing the Copa Coca-Cola Future Stars camp.
Fifteen players were picked across the country by selectors Simba Marumo and Jabulani Mendu to experience a high-quality training and development programme by some of SA's experienced football industry experts.
The opening day of the camp saw the players being addressed by Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Hlompho Kekana.
He gave an in-depth discussion on what it takes to be a professional footballer.
SuperSport United player Reneilwe Letsholonyane is also expected to conduct passing drills and share his experience and knowledge with the players later this week.
Outside of the field, the boys will be exposed to important life skills and educational sessions to ensure they are holistically developed footballers.
The squad will also be hoping to impress in friendly matches. They were to play AmaTuks and Randburg FC yesterday before putting their skills to the test against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.