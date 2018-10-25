Future stars camp gets underway

The 2018 Copa Coca-Cola Future Stars camp officially got under way on Tuesday with players selected for this year's tournament reporting for the six-day training camp at the high-performance centre in Pretoria.

Following a highly successful Copa Coca-Cola tournament which was defended by Gauteng's Clapham High School last month, Coca-Cola has gone a step further in this year's tournament by introducing the Copa Coca-Cola Future Stars camp.

Fifteen players were picked across the country by selectors Simba Marumo and Jabulani Mendu to experience a high-quality training and development programme by some of SA's experienced football industry experts.