SuperSport United send George Lebese back to Mamelodi Sundowns

SuperSport United have sent George Lebese back to Mamelodi Sundowns after deciding against signing the on-loan midfielder on a permanent deal.

Lebese only managed seven league appearances at United and the club's director of football Stan Matthews confirmed to SowetanLIVE that they have decided against pursuing the player. “We are not going to pursue George‚" said Matthews.

"I don’t think he really did enough during his loan spell with us in terms of assisting goals.

“His attitude was great while he was with us and I felt sorry for him because he came to us undercooked and it was hard really to judge him fully.

"The first few weeks of his arrival was about getting him right and on his pay package‚ and what the move entailed.