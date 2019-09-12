Sport

Olympic hopeful Caitlin Rooskrantz wins gold in Hungary

By David Isaacson - 12 September 2019 - 12:39
Olympic hopeful Caitlin Rooskrantz.
Image: Ilse Pelser

The SA Gymnastics Federation is celebrating the gold medal won by Olympic hopeful Caitlin Rooskrantz at the weekend.

The 17-year-old qualified fourth in the uneven bars at the FIG Challenge World Cup in Szombathely‚ Hungary‚ but then stepped up her game in the final to claim the victory.

“Caitlin is one of our Olympic high performance gymnasts who has displayed huge improvement in her results and is a great prospect for the future‚” the federation said in a statement on Thursday.

