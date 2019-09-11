Zambian goal ace Lazarous Kambole maintains that the weight of expectation is not getting to him as the pressure to score his first goal in a Kaizer Chiefs shirt continues to mount.

It might be early days yet but the goal drought has thrust the 25-year-old attacker under increased scrutiny from the ever demanding Chiefs fans who expect him to find the back of the net regularly if AmaKhosi are to halt a four-year trophy drought.

To be fair to him‚ Kambole has managed to get himself into good positions in his quest to break his duck but the ball has not rolled kindly for him and he has missed clear-cut chances that looked easy to convert.

“Football is like that‚” said Kambole when asked about his four-game goal drought at the club’s training base in Naturena on Wednesday as they geared up for the visit of Polokwane City in an Absa Premiership match at FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday. Kickoff is at 6pm.

“Of course scoring is one of my attributes‚ so I’m actually working on that but I am not frustrated.

"The pressure is making me to push even more harder at training.”

Kambole admitted that the expectations around him are warranted‚ given his goal scoring history.