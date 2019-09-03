Heavy cost of xenophobic mobs

Several foreign shop owners in Jeppestown were yesterday counting the cost of the destruction left behind in the aftermath of their shops being attacked on Sunday night.

Two car dealerships in Kaal and Jules streets were among those damaged, where over 50 cars were burnt at night.

The overnight violence escalated to yesterday morning when more shops were ransacked by a mob of residents.

Dealership owner Kennedy Orji estimated his losses as a result of burnt cars to over R3m.

"I sell used cars and 30 cars that were my bread and hard-earned investment were burnt to ashes and I don't know why," said Orji.

Orji said he was woken up by friends and security who alerted him that his car dealership was going up in flames.

"My heart broke as I helplessly watched everything perishing into flames.

"I'm lost for words and aggrieved because my own black brothers and sisters did this cruel deed to me."