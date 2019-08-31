Celtic coach Lehlohonolo Seema wants to exploit pace of Menzi Masuku and Tebogo Potsane

Bloemfontein Celtic will look to their pace in their forwards this season to mesmerise their opponents as coach Lehlohonolo Seema insists they are not strugglers, even if the club is handicapped by financial woes.

Wingers Menzi Masuku and Tebogo Potsane are the key ingredients to catching out opponents and although both were praised by Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane for their display against his team on Wednesday, there is still much to do to make them more effective.

“It’s one of things we need to keep working on,” said Seema after the 2-1 Absa Premiership loss to the champions at Dr Molemela Stadium.

“We are aware that pace is a big weapon for us. Potsane’s got the most pace but Masuku is an intelligent player and the combination he has upfront with [Ndumiso] Mabena is good.