Highlands Park' good form worries Polokwane City coach

By Sihle Ndebele - 30 August 2019 - 11:56
Polokwane City coach Zlatko Krmpotic will alter his line-up. / Richard Huggard/ Gallo Images
If history and statistics are anything to go by, Polokwane City are certain to dispatch Highlands Park and book their spot in the MTN8 final.

City welcome Highlands in the first leg of the Wafa-Wafa tournament semifinals at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow (3pm). Though it's the first time these two clubs lock horns in a cup contest, Rise and Shine have never lost to the Lions of the North, with two wins and two draws.

More to their advantage, City have always scored against Highlands. However, as it's always been preached, cup games are indeed a different ball game altogether.

Heading into this clash, Owen da Gama's charges are in high spirits following their come-from-behind 2-1 home win over AmaZulu on Tuesday. Highlands' promising form appears to be concerning City coach, Zlatko Krmpotic, whose side played to a goalless draw away to Chippa.

"Highlands Park are in good form, they play good football and they are a very tough team to face,'' said Krmpotic.

Nevertheless, the Serb vowed they'll give their best shot to kill off the match at home, revealing he will alter a few things from their goalless stalemate in Port Elizabeth.

Rise and Shine are expected to reinstate their first-choice goalkeeper George Chigova to the starting XI against Highlands, having missed the trip to Chippa due to injury. It was Mwenya Chibwe who was in goal for the Limpopo side.

"In this game [against Chippa] we have problems with injuries; we missed four, five important players. I think in the next game they [would] return . then we have bigger chances of doing well as I will be spoilt for choice,'' said Krmpotic.

The 61-year-old stressed the importance of rectifying what they did wrong at Chippa.

"I am satisfied with one point, but I am not satisfied with playing [referring to his side's display] especially [because] we did not start the game well," said Krmpotic.

Polokwane City v Highlands Park head-to-head

Highlands 0, City 2 (April 27, 2019)

City 2, Highlands 2 (December 11, 2018)

Highlands 1, City 1 (December 2, 2017)

City 3, Highlands 2 (September 24, 2016)

