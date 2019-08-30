Highlands Park' good form worries Polokwane City coach

If history and statistics are anything to go by, Polokwane City are certain to dispatch Highlands Park and book their spot in the MTN8 final.

City welcome Highlands in the first leg of the Wafa-Wafa tournament semifinals at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow (3pm). Though it's the first time these two clubs lock horns in a cup contest, Rise and Shine have never lost to the Lions of the North, with two wins and two draws.

More to their advantage, City have always scored against Highlands. However, as it's always been preached, cup games are indeed a different ball game altogether.

Heading into this clash, Owen da Gama's charges are in high spirits following their come-from-behind 2-1 home win over AmaZulu on Tuesday. Highlands' promising form appears to be concerning City coach, Zlatko Krmpotic, whose side played to a goalless draw away to Chippa.