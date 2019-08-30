Bidvest Wits’ chief executive officer Jose Ferreira could be out of the club by Monday as talks over his future at the club continue over the weekend‚ TimesLIVE has been informed by reliable sources.

The much-respected administrator could be the latest to leave the club after a brutal last month of culling of both coaching and backroom staff looks to continue.

Several have left in the past months‚ including head of youth Glen Salmon and team manager Costa Bellos.

Talks over Ferreira’s future with the club’s owners Bidvest will settle the issue by early next week.

Details behind the possible departure are sketchy and Ferreira was not available to comment when attempts were made to contact him on Friday.

He was at the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) executive committee meeting in Johannesburg on Thursday‚ where eyewitnesses saw him in a heated telephone discussion.