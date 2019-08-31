Throwing billions at 'money pit' Denel won't fix it, says the DA's Natasha Mazzone

Throwing billions at Denel won’t fix the troubled state-owned arms manufacturer which is in need of an overhaul, says the DA’s Natasha Mazzone.

She was responding to the news that the government had extended a R1.8bn bailout to Denel which she referred to as a “money pit”.

“We are of the view that this billion rand bailout for a defunct state-owned entity is not sustainable.

“Simply throwing money at Denel won’t fix it. The arms manufacturer needs an overhaul,” Mazzone said.