Fans without DSTV were sidelined when PSL sold rights to SuperSport - Nathi Mthethwa

The commercial agreement over the PSL broadcasting rights between the league and SuperSport doesn't take into account the rights of those who can't afford Pay TV.

This is the view of sports minister Nathi Mthethwa following his meeting with SABC executives and his counterpart at the department of communications, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Mthethwa's spokesperson Asanda Magaqa said both ministers felt that ordinary citizens, especially football lovers without access to DSTV, were not being considered when such agreements were signed.

The SABC was unable to agree terms to sub-licence the rights form SuperSport, leading to a blackout of PSL matches as the 2019/2020 season kicked off at the weekend.