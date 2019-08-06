News

Fans without DSTV were sidelined when PSL sold rights to SuperSport - Nathi Mthethwa

By Isaac Mahlangu - 06 August 2019 - 18:57
Nathi Mthethwa has lashed at PSL for selling soccer broadcasting rights to MultiChoice without considering those who cannot afford to have DSTV five years ago.
The commercial agreement over the PSL broadcasting rights between the league and SuperSport doesn't take into account the rights of those who can't afford Pay TV.

This is the view of sports minister Nathi Mthethwa following his meeting with SABC executives and his counterpart at the department of communications, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Mthethwa's spokesperson Asanda Magaqa said both ministers felt that ordinary citizens, especially football lovers without access to DSTV, were not being considered when such agreements were signed.

The SABC was unable to agree terms to sub-licence the rights form SuperSport, leading to a blackout of PSL matches as the 2019/2020 season kicked off at the weekend.

The ministers wanted to also meet with PSL and SuperSport representatives who were unable to attend the meeting to hear their side of the story.

“There is growing need to find each other for a lasting solution, it is unfortunate that broadcast rights holder could not attend the meeting  today, but we are still open  to meeting with them, hopefully  before the end of the week and we are both confident that  this current  impasse will be resolved soon,” said Mthethwa.

The SABC has indicated that acquiring the rights at their current value of R280m for 144 games per year was not commercially viable, as the cash-strapped public broadcaster would make revenue of just R47m per year.

