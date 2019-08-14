Here's how to get support as a female entrepreneur

Government offers a wide range of assistance to women who want to start their own business, from advice to funding.

SEDA

Too often, the brilliant business ideas of women do not take flight because they don’t have the information to transform their dream into reality.

The Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda), an agent of the Department of Trade and Industry (dti), realised this and produced a booklet for women-owned enterprises on the support available to women, both financial and non-financial.

The booklet covers topics from how to register your business and the challenges facing female entrepreneurs, to specific information about various industry sectors and how to access funding. To view the booklet, visit www.seda.org.za/Publications.

Registering your business is an important starting point for any entrepreneur, in order to adhere to and comply with the laws governing business activity in the country. Businesses must be registered with the Companies and Intellectual Properties Commission.

www.cipc.co.za.

Sources of help

There are many other government departments and state-owned enterprises offer assistance to female entrepreneurs in various industry sectors.

SEFA

The Small Enterprise Finance Agency provides financial products and services to qualifying small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) and co-operatives. www.sefa.org.za.

Finfind

Finfind links SMEs that need finance with appropriate lenders, provides finance education information, deals with frequently asked questions and addresses common challenges. www.finfindeasy.co.za.

IDC

The Industrial Development Corporation’s (IDC) Isivande Women’s Fund provides affordable, usable and responsive finance. It pursues deals involving start-up funding, business expansion, business rehabilitation, franchising and bridging finance.

www.idf.co.za.

NEF

The National Empowerment Fund’s Women Empowerment Fund accelerates the provision of funding to businesses owned by black women, while its iMbewu Fund supports black entrepreneurs wishing to start new businesses and supports existing black-owned enterprises with expansion capital.

www.nefcorp.co.za.

Black Industrialist Scheme

The dti’s Black Industrialists Scheme aims to fast-track the participation of black industrialists in the South African economy, while its B’avumile skills development initiative supports women’s empowerment through capacity-building aimed at identifying talent in the arts and crafts and textiles and clothing sectors.

www.thedti.gov.za.

NYDA

The National Youth Development Agency provides young entrepreneurs with an opportunity to access financial and non-financial business development support. www.nyda.gov.za.