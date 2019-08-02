Soccer

'I won't change my style' - Makhehleni Makhaula

By Sihle Ndebele - 02 August 2019 - 10:13
New Highlands Park midfielder Makhehleni Makhaula (pictured here with Mpho Makola) has ruled out tampering with his robust style of play.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Having received some criticism for his style of play that's characterised by rather menacing tackles, new Highlands Park midfielder Makhehleni Makhaula is reluctant to modify anything in his game.

Makhaula's dangerousness when marking came to the fore when he broke the leg of Kaizer Chiefs' Joseph "Tight" Molangoane while he was still at relegated Free State Stars last season.

"I don't think I will ever change the way I play. I am not saying it's good to [harm] people, but it's football and we have different styles of play as footballers," Makhaula told Sowetan.

"Whenever I am going for a tackle, my intention is always to get the ball. Even Tight knows that I didn't break his leg deliberately. My aim was to steal the ball."

Makhaula, 29, said he apologised to Molangoane over the phone, aiming to finally express his regret in person when Highlands host Chiefs in a league opener at Makhulong Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

"I apologised to him [Molangoane] over the phone, he was okay... After the incident, I was really not okay. I am glad that we'll finally meet when we play Chiefs [on Sunday]," said Makhaula.

While he insists he'll forever be indebted to Ea Lla Koto for the opportunity the club gave him, the lad from Kagiso on the East Rand, is on a mission to achieve new goals at the Lions of the North.

"It's a new chapter; I am here to create new memories. I won't forget Free State Stars... I am who I am because of them," stated the new Highlands man.

"I am positive that I'll add value to the team [Highlands]. Since the team finished seventh last season, it'd be great to finish in the top-four this time around."

