'I won't change my style' - Makhehleni Makhaula

Having received some criticism for his style of play that's characterised by rather menacing tackles, new Highlands Park midfielder Makhehleni Makhaula is reluctant to modify anything in his game.

Makhaula's dangerousness when marking came to the fore when he broke the leg of Kaizer Chiefs' Joseph "Tight" Molangoane while he was still at relegated Free State Stars last season.

"I don't think I will ever change the way I play. I am not saying it's good to [harm] people, but it's football and we have different styles of play as footballers," Makhaula told Sowetan.

"Whenever I am going for a tackle, my intention is always to get the ball. Even Tight knows that I didn't break his leg deliberately. My aim was to steal the ball."