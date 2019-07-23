Benni McCarthy flying back to his home in Scotland

Benni McCarthy could miss the opening match of the new season for Cape Town City because he is flying back to his home in Scotland to be present for the birth of his fifth child.

After four daughters‚ South Africans will be delighted to know a little boy is due to be born next week.

And if he is a chip off the old block‚ then Bafana Bafana could be set for a boom time some two decades from now.