Soccer

Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns unveil their new kit

By Mninawa Ntloko - 22 July 2019 - 10:27
Mamelodi Sundowns have unveiled their new kit for the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League season.
Mamelodi Sundowns have unveiled their new kit for the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League season.
Image: PUMA

Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns gave fans a peek into their new colours ahead of the new season after they unveiled their new kit on Monday.

According to German sportswear company Puma‚ the new design takes inspiration from the blazing African Sun which beats down on the stadiums when the Brazilians play.

“PUMA’s long-term relationship with Mamelodi Sundowns continues to thrive both on and off the pitch‚ and we believe the vibrant new Home and Away kit will resonate with fans – both for the replica kit and fan wear‚” said PUMA SA marketing Director Brett Bellinger.

Mamelodi Sundowns new kit for the 2019/20 season.
Mamelodi Sundowns new kit for the 2019/20 season.
Image: Puma

The home shirt‚ retailing for R799‚ will be available from next week.

Downs‚ the reigning Absa Premiership champions‚ signed a long-term deal with Puma in July 2016.

New Mamelodi Sundowns away kit for the 2019/20 season.
New Mamelodi Sundowns away kit for the 2019/20 season.
Image: Puma

Classifieds

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Public protector must be removed' - Maimane speaks at neighbourhood safety ...
Soldiers arrive in Manenberg
X