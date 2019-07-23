Fifa bans former Botswana soccer boss for life over bribes

World soccer body Fifa has handed a life ban to former Botswana Football Association general secretary Mooketsi Kgotlele for accepting bribes in relation to the manipulation of international matches.

Fifa said in a statement yesterday the adjudicatory chamber of the Independent Ethics Committee had also fined the former official $50,953 (about R700,000).

"The formal ethics proceedings against Mr Kgotlele... stem from an extensive investigation into various attempts to manipulate international matches for betting purposes by Mr Wilson Raj Perumal, a known match-fixer," said Fifa.

The proceedings were initiated in September last year, the statement added.

The ban on Kgotlele covers all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at national and international level and came into force yesterday.

The long-running investigation into convicted Singapore-based match-fixer Perumal's activities has already produced life bans for players and former officials.