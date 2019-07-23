Soccer

Sundowns' new kit unveiled

By Sowetan Reporter - 23 July 2019 - 12:45

Puma yesterday launched Mamelodi Sundowns' kit for the new season.

"Puma's long-term relationship with Mamelodi Sundowns continues to thrive both on and off the pitch, and we believe the vibrant new home and away kit will resonate with fans - both for the replica kit and fan wear," said the company's South Africa marketing director Brett Bellinger.

The home shirt, retailing for R799, will be available at Puma stores, Totalsports, The Cross Trainer, Sportsmans Warehouse, Studio 88 and selected retailers from Friday 2 August.

