Gauteng premier David Makhura has commended law-enforcement agencies in the province for the “swift” arrests of 460 suspects.

The arrests were made during Operation Okae Molao on Wednesday night and Thursday morning‚ for crimes ranging from rape‚ murder and assault to housebreaking and hijackings. The crackdown took place in Johannesburg‚ Tshwane‚ Ekurhuleni‚ Sedibeng and on the West Rand.

The provincial government said 168 suspects were arrested in Ekurhuleni‚ with five wanted for murder in KwaZulu-Natal.

In Tshwane‚ 107 people were arrested‚ in Johannesburg 105‚ in Sedibeng 46 and on the West Rand 44.