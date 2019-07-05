Kaizer Chiefs continues to beef up their squad for the coming Absa Premiership season with the signing of Kearyn Byron Baccus from Melbourne City FC in the Australia A-League on Friday.

The 27-year old has penned a three year deal with Amakhosi.

After failing to qualify for the MTN8 next season‚ Amakhosi have embarked on a rebuilding exercise and the little known Baccus becomes the fourth arrival at Naturena.

“Kaizer Chiefs would like to confirm the arrival of Kearyn Byron Baccus‚” the club said in a statement.

The 27-year old midfielder‚ who was born in Durban‚ has spent most of his life in Australia after his family moved there when he was eight.

