Mbesuma aims high with Tuks
Former Zambia international striker Collins Mbesuma has found a new home at Pretoria University.
Mbesuma has continued to show he has no immediate plans of retiring after signing with the university side popularly known as AmaTuks.
The 35-year-old continues to have value in the National First Division (NFD) after playing a big role with Maccabi FC, for whom he scored 10 goals in 22 appearances, last season.
"I arrived on Monday and I am glad to be here at Tuks. It's a good move for me because I still have a lot to offer," Mbesuma told Sowetan in a brief chat.
"I am looking forward to helping the team achieve their goals..."
After a colourful career with Kaizer Chiefs, the Zambian hitman had become a nomad in recent seasons, going through clubs such as Highlands Park and Mpumalanga Black Aces.
AmaTuks signed Mbesuma along with 10 other players: Nqubeko Dlamini, Sphamandla Mntambo, Clive Gumede, Sphamandla Nzuza, Athenkhosi Dlala, John Tshabalala, Sphamandla Mlilo, Luvolethu Mpeta, Mosesenyane Maswanganye and Katlego Mohamme.
The club has been looking to make a return to the Absa Premiership since their relegation four seasons ago. It'll be looking for a better campaign than last season where they finished a disappointing 14th.
Coach Zipho Dlangalala has the opportunity to prepare the team after having joined the club in the middle of the previous season.