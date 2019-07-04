Stellies find their Gould in Morgan

Stellies will be looking to add more experienced players in their squad ahead of their debut season in the top flight.

It is not the first time that Barker has led a team from the NFD to promotion after having done so with AmaTuks in 2012. The 50-year-old plans to use his previous experience with the other university club in the upcoming season.

"Last time around with Tuks we finished eighth in our first season and then 11th in the following," he said.

"But things are obviously different now and football has changed. We just need to build a solid team and make sure we have depth in all positions."

With players having reported for pre-season training camp last week, Barker has not made sweeping changes to the squad that was crowned NFD champions in May.

"We have kept a majority of our squad and haven't made wholesale changes."