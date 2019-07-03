A die-hard Buccaneer with a passion for Bafana

The trip to Egypt has cost Bafana Bafana supporter Dinah "Lady D" Matli R35,000 in flights and accommodation, but she wouldn't have it any other way.

A rose among the thorns, Matli, a die-hard Orlando Pirates supporter, can be seen in the company of Masilo Machaka and Sadaam Maake of Kaizer Chiefs, as well as Botha Msila of Bloemfontein Celtic.

With Bafana disappointing by losing two of their three Group D games at the Africa Cup of Nations here, Matli feels let down, but insisted she's got no regrets.

"Well, I don't think they performed to their utmost level, their body language is saying something else, I don't see much hunger in their performance," Matli told Sowetan.