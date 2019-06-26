Namibia feel SA are there for the taking

Namibia coach Ricardo Mannetti has made it an open secret that he views Bafana Bafana as the team to beat for the Brave Warriors if they are to achieve their target of a first Africa Cup of Nations win, and possibly even a first progression past the group stage.

Mannetti, the 44-year-old former Cape Town Santos forward, attempted to play his cards close to his chest on whether his team will be more attacking against South Africa in their second match, following a brave 1-0 opening Group D defeat against Morocco at Cairo's Al Salam Stadium on Sunday.

In all honesty, though, he failed to.

And Bafana's opening 1-0 loss in similar hot conditions in their 4.30pm kick-off against Ivory Coast would surely have reinforced Mannetti's belief that, while his team remains the clear group underdogs, South Africa are the third-strongest on paper, and the team who the Warriors need to gun for on Friday night, also at Al Salam Stadium (kick-off 10pm).