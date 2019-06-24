Morocco coach Hervé Renard has slammed the match officials who did not allow the players of both teams to have water breaks in the Atlas Lions' 1-0 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) win against Namibia.

Morocco needed an 89th-minute own goal by Namibia substitute Itamunua Keimuine to win Sunday's opening Group D game played at a noticeably sluggish pace at Cairo's Al Salam Stadium by both teams in searing‚ mid-summer Egyptian heat.

Global football union FifPro has raised concerns about the 4.30pm kickoff games at the Afcon finals being played in high 30 degrees Celius heat.

In Saturday's first fixture at that time‚ Uganda's 2-0 Group A win against Democratic Republic of Congo at Cairo International Stadium‚ water breaks were allowed‚ as per Fifa and Confederation of African Football (Caf) rulings.

Bizarrely‚ on Sunday Rwandan referee Louis Hakizimana would not allow breaks.