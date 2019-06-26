How Baxter's men wilted in Cairo heat

Bafana's performance in their 1-0 Africa Cup of Nations defeat to Ivory Coast on Monday had its fair share of negatives. Sowetan breaks down what Bafana struggled with against the Elephants, as they now look forward to facing Namibia at the same venue on Friday.

Playing too deep

Stuart Baxter conceded at the post-match press conference that his charges sat back for quite a while. "I thought at the start of the game - the first 15 minutes, we were quite slow in our decision-making and in a way, we allowed Ivory Coast to come into a better redeem."

In fact, it wasn't just in the first 15 minutes, because Bafana couldn't really cause problems for the West Africans for most of the first half. The only time Bafana looked a real threat was in the second half, especially after conceding, because at this stage they were looking to get back into the game.