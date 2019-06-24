'Bafana have a great heart to win for SA'
South Africa coach Stuart Baxter can be a bit gripey.
But ahead of the opening match against Ivory Coast in Cairo today (4.30pm), Baxter sent a rallying cry to a squad that has the potential to be one of the most solid South Africa combinations to have been at a recent Africa Cup of Nations.
At the pre-match press conference for Egypt 2019's Group D game at the 30,000-seater Al Salam Stadium on Saturday night, Baxter looked a little nervous. Probably that should not be unexpected - he's won league titles in Sweden and South Africa and played in the Uefa Champions League, but this is his first major national team tournament.
The decision to spend a week in Dubai, which is a few degrees hotter than even Egypt's mid-summer, for heat acclimatisation could prove a masterstroke. This even more so, perhaps, in the earliest Group D kickoff for Bafana today, at 4.30pm, when temperatures are still in the high 30 degrees celsius.
Without becoming over-optimistic because it has to be remembered that SA are still underdogs to group heavyweights Ivory Coast and Morocco, Bafana at their team hotel this week have appeared relaxed and, dare one say it, even quietly confident.
"There may have been times before when South Africa national teams could be accused of not achieving their potential because of not having the right focus," Baxter said.
"Win, lose or draw that will not be the case with this group of players. This group have ... a very great South African heart; they enjoy playing for their country. And I'm sure that they're going to leave everything out there in every game.
"We're playing against the best teams on the continent. The way to not be intimidated is to pay them the respect they deserve, but don't fear them."
Bafana will hope a greater unity and organisation can see them overcome the player power of coach Ivory Coast coach Ibrahim Kamara.