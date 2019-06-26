CAUGHT ON CAMERA | Man gunned down in Newtown

"Everything happened very quickly. It was like lightning. This guy is a big thing here, so it must be a hit."

"They shot him from the back and shot him multiple times. They made sure he was dead."

These were the words of a security guard outside the offices in Newtown where a man, believed to be an engineer, was gunned down on Tuesday.

The 47-year-old man's name has not officially been released, but it is believed that he was the owner of B2B Consultants on Quinn Street, Newtown.

On the company's website it states: "We provide diverse engineering and project management services ranging from conceptual studies to operation and maintenance of assets, facilities and information.

"The company delivers full civil, mechanical, electrical and control and instrumentation consulting engineering services in its areas of focus."

A security guard at the offices, who asked not to be named, told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that the man had parked his car and took his bag out of the boot.

"He greeted one of my guys [security officers] and walked to the entrance of the building. A guy came out from the blind spot and shot him from the back."

The guard said multiple shots went off before the man ran around the corner, got into a car and fled.

