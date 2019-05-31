Bartlett warms up to 'second assistant'

Kaizer Chiefs' second in command Shaun Bartlett would welcome the addition of a second assistant coach at the club.

After finishing ninth in the Absa Premiership, the technical team led by Ernst Middendorp clearly needs help.

Middendorp and Bartlett have been in charge of the club since December, taking over from Giovanni Solinas and Patrick Mabedi.

The former Bafana Bafana striker says the process is underway for the addition of another deputy.

"Probably that will happen but it will be decided by the management.

"It is something that has been put forward as far as I know," Bartlett said.

Amakhosi are far behind their rivals Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns regarding the brains capacity of their technical teams.