South Africa

'Unknown' construction workers found dead at site

By Promise Marupeng - 18 June 2019 - 15:51
Three men were found dead at a construction site in Boksburg
Image: GALLO IMAGES

Police are appealing to families who are missing loved ones to contact them after three bodies were found at construction site at Northrand road in Boksurg.

Police spokesperson Constable Ramaube said the bodies of unknown males were discovered by security guards who alerted the police. Ramaube said the men were allegedly fitting tiles inside the new building where they where found dead.

They are alleged to have passed out due to chemical and smoke inhalation from a petrol generator they used to keep warm during the night.

“Preliminary investigation has indicated that the men might have died from carbon monoxide that came from the generator,"said Ramaube.

He also said the men were found in a room with closed windows which might have been the cause of their suffocation.

“All the men are not yet identified and we urge the community to assist in locating the relatives.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boksburg North police station.

 

