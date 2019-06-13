Polokwane City's Maluleke says he is staying put

Polokwane City captain Jabu Maluleke has confirmed he will be remaining at the club.

Despite being 37, the veteran has attracted interest from a number of clubs.

The Soweto-born ace has been one of the most consistent and underrated players in the Absa Premiership.

It is understood that at some point in 2018, Orlando Pirates were interested in his services.

"At my age there are a number of factors I need to consider before just jumping and making a move," Maluleke said.

"I don't want a situation where I become frustrated or start to hate football because I am not playing. I am happy where I am at Polokwane and I will stay here.

"I cannot be blinded by an offer just because it's from a big club; I have to think about my career as well."

With it being the off-season, when players can relax, Maluleke says he prefers to spend time at the gym.

"I have been spending my time with family and also keeping fit. I have to make sure that I remain active," he said.

"It's all about sacrificing and knowing what you want. You won't see me going out at night and gallivanting."

While Rise and Shine can be assured that Maluleke isn't going anywhere, there is uncertainty about the future of coach Jozef Vukusic.

It has been reported that the Slovenian has tendered his resignation but the club has insisted that he will honour his contract.

While Maluleke did not want to be drawn on the matter, he said his team must raise the bar even further after their fifth-place finish last season.

"It would not be good to go from finishing fifth to fighting relegation or something like that," he said.