Limpopo pupil's leg amputated after crash
A 14-year-old boy who was among a group of nine pupils who survived a horrific crash that claimed the life of their schoolmate has lost his leg.
Limpopo education department spokesperson Sam Makondo yesterday confirmed that the boy, who was still traumatised after the surgery, had undergone a leg amputation due to the extent of injuries he suffered.
The crash happened after an 18-year-old grade 12 pupil allegedly lost control of a bakkie before ramming into a group of pupils, killing one and injuring the others outside Mohlatlego Machaba Secondary School in GaMotupa in Bolobedu, outside Tzaneen.
"The learner is still in hospital where he is recovering. And we wish him a speedy recovery," Makondo said.
Makondo said since the accident happened, the department had dispatched a psychosocial support system team to attended to the traumatised pupils and families.
"The MEC has instructed the team to visit the affected families, particularly pupils, until they cope with their academic work. We are getting a progress report from time to time and we are grateful that there are positive strides."
Grade 8 pupil Koketso Rahlane, 14, who was killed in the accident, will be buried on Saturday.
According to witnesses, the driver of the car was speeding. They said Koketso was trying to run when he was hit and crushed against a tree.
Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide against the pupil. The pupil and his father, the owner of the car, will appear in court tomorrow.