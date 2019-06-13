Limpopo pupil's leg amputated after crash

A 14-year-old boy who was among a group of nine pupils who survived a horrific crash that claimed the life of their schoolmate has lost his leg.

Limpopo education department spokesperson Sam Makondo yesterday confirmed that the boy, who was still traumatised after the surgery, had undergone a leg amputation due to the extent of injuries he suffered.

The crash happened after an 18-year-old grade 12 pupil allegedly lost control of a bakkie before ramming into a group of pupils, killing one and injuring the others outside Mohlatlego Machaba Secondary School in GaMotupa in Bolobedu, outside Tzaneen.

"The learner is still in hospital where he is recovering. And we wish him a speedy recovery," Makondo said.