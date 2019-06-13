Bafana put Afcon travel woes behind

Bafana Bafana have put their relatively chaotic travels to Dubai behind them and begun their pre-Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) camp at full speed.

Bafana's trip to Dubai was marred by disarray. The confusion was that the team was booked on different flights, forcing them to book afresh to travel together. This saw them leave on Tuesday, a day later than planned.

"We have travelled very well... from SA to Dubai," assistant coach Molefi Ntseki said yesterday.

"When I look back I see that there's a lot of improvement in terms of our preparations going into [the] Afcon tournament."

Hosted by Egypt, the Afcon starts next Friday and ends in July. Bafana are pitted against neighbours Namibia, Morocco and Ivory Coast in Group D. SA face the latter in their first encounter on day three of the continental spectacle.