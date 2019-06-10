The arbitration appeal taken to the South African Football Association (Safa) by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) regarding Mamelodi Sundowns fielding ineligible player Wayne Arendse has been dropped‚ PSL chairman Irvin Khoza has said.

Sundowns were found guilty by the PSL’s disciplinary committee (DC) over fielding Arendse in a 1-1 Absa Premiership draw against Bidvest Wits in October when the defender had not been named in the match squad of 18‚ contrary to league rules.

The club and Arendse were fined R250‚000 each‚ half of which was suspended‚ but had no points deducted.