Janine van Wyk says Banyana Banyana must put their Spain defeat behind them and look forward to their clash with China on Thursday as they seek to win a place in the second round of the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

A Thembi Kgatlana goal gave Banyana the lead in their World Cup debut on Saturday‚ but two penalty decisions‚ both confirmed via the Video Assistant Referee (VAR)‚ and another late strike‚ saw them slip to a 3-1 defeat.

The first penalty came when Van Wyk was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box‚ a decision she feels was “harsh”.

“It was a tough loss for us‚ but there were some positive moments that came from the game – scoring our first ever World Cup goal was an amazing feeling‚” Van Wyk said.

“We knew Spain was going to be really tough in the second half‚ coming with guns blazing. We managed to hold them up until the penalty.

“I had a look at it and it was quite harsh I feel‚ not because it happened to me‚ but it was something the referee didn’t even hesitate to give it.”