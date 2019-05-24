Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has defended her team’s poor form since qualifying for their first-ever Fifa World Cup in France‚ where they will meet Spain in 15 days’ time in their opening match of Group B.

Two-time previous World Cup champions Germany and China complete Banyana’s group in the eighth women’s World Cup since the first was held in China in 1991.

Banyana have played eight preparation matches since qualifying for the World Cup by finishing second behind Nigeria in the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) in Ghana towards the end of last year.

In those matches Banyana have suffered defeats against Netherlands‚ North Korea‚ Finland‚ Czech Republic and USA and played to draws against Sweden‚ Finland and Jamaica.

Ellis said the team have learned a lot in those matches and they’ve had sufficient preparation to be among surprise teams to make the second round in the 24-team tournament.