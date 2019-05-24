Safa sets huge bonuses for Banyana in the WC

Banyana Banyana midfielder Busisiwe Ndimeni has conceded that the R320,000 bonus per player promised to them by SA Football Association (Safa) for reaching the World Cup knockout phase comes as extra motivation.

Safa president Danny Jordaan dangled the big carrot in front of Banyana Banyana players at the team's send-off ceremony held at their prime sponsor, Sasol, headquarters in Sandton yesterday.

Jordaan further guaranteed a whopping R670,000 per player if Banyana go all the way to the final in what will be their maiden World Cup in France on June 7-July 7.

Ndimeni did not beat about the bush in explaining the impact the promised bonus would make in her life.

"I cannot lie to you and say 'no, the money is not in our minds'. It's pleasing to hear the president [Jordaan] making this promise.

"It gives us that extra motivation because now we know we will be rewarded handsomely if we do well,'' Ndimeni told Sowetan yesterday.