Safa sets huge bonuses for Banyana in the WC
Banyana Banyana midfielder Busisiwe Ndimeni has conceded that the R320,000 bonus per player promised to them by SA Football Association (Safa) for reaching the World Cup knockout phase comes as extra motivation.
Safa president Danny Jordaan dangled the big carrot in front of Banyana Banyana players at the team's send-off ceremony held at their prime sponsor, Sasol, headquarters in Sandton yesterday.
Jordaan further guaranteed a whopping R670,000 per player if Banyana go all the way to the final in what will be their maiden World Cup in France on June 7-July 7.
Ndimeni did not beat about the bush in explaining the impact the promised bonus would make in her life.
"I cannot lie to you and say 'no, the money is not in our minds'. It's pleasing to hear the president [Jordaan] making this promise.
"It gives us that extra motivation because now we know we will be rewarded handsomely if we do well,'' Ndimeni told Sowetan yesterday.
Banyana players singing ahead of their departure to their first ever World Cup in France where they will play Spain, China and Germany #BanyanaLimitless pic.twitter.com/3AsUkJm7R5— Sazi Hadebe (@HadebeSazieso) May 23, 2019
Having played a somewhat minimal role in the Africa Women's Cup of Nations, where Banyana finished as runners-up to Nigeria late last year, Ndimeni was optimistic she will get more game time in France.
"I feel I've worked harder since we started the preparations. I am ready to play more, and I believe it will happen in the World Cup,'' noted Ndimeni, who started only a single match and came off the bench four times in the Afcon.
The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) Ladies midfield maestro is of the view that only China can really give them a difficult time in France, thinking they can come out on top against Germany and Spain in Group B.
"China is the most complicated team to face, according to my own analysis. They play a confusing type of football...
"I think Spain and Germany have a similar style to us, so we can beat them if we stay true to our own identity.''