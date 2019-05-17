Five games that clinched title for Sundowns

2-1 win v Chiefs (January 5)

In this match the team demonstrated their pedigree by defeating Amakhosi in Soweto when they were still buzzing since the appointment of Ernst Middendorp earlier. The Tshwane side simply showed that they were still far ahead with goals from Lebo Maboe and Anthony Laffor.

1-1 draw v Wits (February 23)

Wits were top of the table when this clash came around and were fresher as they only had the league to focus on. The point away from home proved crucial in the end as Downs won the league with a two-point gap.

3-2 win Chippa United (April 23)

Sundowns demonstrated that they are a well-oiled machine in this game after beating Chippa in Pretoria before flying out to Morocco to face Wydad Casablanca in the CAF Champions League. The match was unusually played in the afternoon in midweek after the PSL allowed it so that they could fly out for their CAF match.

2-1 win v Leopards (April 30)

Sundowns had just returned to the country two days prior from Morocco where they played Wydad. They then travelled by bus to Venda and still managed to win with goals from Gaston Sirino and Tebogo Langerman.

1-0 win v Free State Stars (May 11)

The title race at this point remained 50/50 as either one of Sundowns or Orlando Pirates could be crowned champions. Sundowns showed their superiority by snatching the title with a hard-fought singled goal away with in a tense fixture.