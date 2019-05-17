TS Galaxy's A-game's a recipe for cracker final
You can expect a fearless TS Galaxy when they take on Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow night (7pm).
Despite playing a topflight side and arguably the favourites in this decider, the National First Division side has shown that they are not intimidated by their
PSL opponents.
Golden Arrows can attest to this after they were clobbered 3-1 by Galaxy in the last four.
Galaxy can even make those dangerous passes inside their own box to entice the opposition to come at them.
If nothing changes in their approach, it could make for an interesting match to watch against Amakhosi.
Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele believes that Dan "Dance" Malesela's boys are going to keep their normal approach.
"We have to give them the respect they deserve - they are in the final because they deserve to be in the final.
"We are also here [in the final] and we are going it our all. We know we are playing a very good team and that Dance is going to play football," Mphahlele said.
"Whether they playSundowns, Chiefs or Pirates, they are going to play. We have to give them full respect," he reiterated.
The 29-year-old penned a new two-year deal a couple of months ago and he knows it's important to repay the club, especially after failing to make the top eight in the Absa Premiership.
"The hurt of not making the top eight is there. it was disappointing, but now we have something to play for." said Mphahlele.
"We've had to dust ourselves off and the reality is we finished ninth. We have to try to move on [by winning the Nedbank Cup]."