TS Galaxy's A-game's a recipe for cracker final

You can expect a fearless TS Galaxy when they take on Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow night (7pm).

Despite playing a topflight side and arguably the favourites in this decider, the National First Division side has shown that they are not intimidated by their

PSL opponents.

Golden Arrows can attest to this after they were clobbered 3-1 by Galaxy in the last four.

Galaxy can even make those dangerous passes inside their own box to entice the opposition to come at them.

If nothing changes in their approach, it could make for an interesting match to watch against Amakhosi.

Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele believes that Dan "Dance" Malesela's boys are going to keep their normal approach.

"We have to give them the respect they deserve - they are in the final because they deserve to be in the final.