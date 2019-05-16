Amajita take the best to World Cup

Monaco striker Lyle Foster, Leicester City midfielder Thakgalo Leshabela and Ajax Amsterdam forward Leo Thethani, headline the 21-man Amajita squad named to compete in the Fifa Under-20 World Cup in Poland in May and June.

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Njabulo Blom, Portugal-based Kobamelo Kodisang and experienced goalkeeper Khulekani Kubheka of NFD side Cape Umoya, are other notable inclusions in coach Thabo Senong's squad.

Assistant-coach Helman Mkhalele said the net had been cast wider for talent to make up the squad.

"This was not an easy process because we had a very good list of talented players in our provisional squad [of 26].

"We constantly engaged our head coach during this selection process, and that enabled us to select what we regard as the best squad for the upcoming World Cup," Mkhalele said.

Amajita are in Group F with Argentina, Korea Republic and Portugal.

The top two teams and four best runners-up go into the last-16 stage.

Midfilder Mbulelo Wambi scored the only goal as Royal Eagles made a positive start to the promotion playoffs by beating Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at Chatsworth Stadium yesterday.

Eagles will next take on Maritzburg United on Sunday who were relegated from the top flight.