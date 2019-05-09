Not yet uhuru for juniors and women

A lot has been done in SA women and junior national teams since the country attained democracy 25 years ago.

World Cup and Olympics qualifications demonstrate the strides that have been taken, but the reality that the country has not won any of these international competitions means there's still a long way to go.

In the democratic era, Banyana Banyana have qualified for the Olympics on two occasions.

Their maiden appearance at these games was in London, England, in 2012, before accomplishing the same feat in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, four years later.

Prior to securing their maiden World Cup spot this year, playing twice at the Olympics was Banyana's biggest achievement, despite failing to advance beyond the group phase at either occasion.

SA sealed their first World Cup berth via finishing as runners-up at the Africa Women's Cup of Nations in Ghana last year. Though it's a less-fancied competition, Banyana have won the Cosafa Cup five times in the autonomous age.