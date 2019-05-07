Another day‚ another player shown the ever-revolving door at Kaizer Chiefs as the Glamour Boys continue to get rid of those who they feel are not representing their future.

This time the forgotten winger Bhongolethu Jayiya‚ who joined Amakhosi on a free transfer in July 2017 from Cape Town City‚ has followed midfielder Pule Ekstein and Venezuelan striker Gustavo Paez among the recent casualties.

Jayiya’s contract was ended on “a mutual cessation” after two seasons‚ the club tweeted on Tuesday.

Jayiya (29) made only three league and three cup appearances for Chiefs this season and had done little with his time at Amakhosi having joined them from City.

In all Jayiya played 20 games for Chiefs and scored two goals but it seems this was not enough to save him from being offloaded along with other players deemed surplus to requirements at the club‚ as Amakhosi continue with plans to build a strong team to celebrate 50 years of existence next season.

Chiefs will play their last league match away to Chippa United in Port Elizabeth on Saturday and after that their focus will be on the Nedbank Cup final against NFD side TS Galaxy‚ where Amakhosi are huge favourites to end their unprecedented four-year trophy drought.