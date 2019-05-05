Amakhosi to challenge for league title in the new season

Kaizer Chiefs will definitely be among the teams challenging for the league title next season.

This is the ambitious sentiment of Chiefs defender Teenage Hadebe.

Amakhosi have been the laughing stock this season for their failure to move up the standings.

"It's been painful hearing people laughing at us for being in position seven for three months. Next season we will challenge for the league title, that's certain," Hadebe said.

Coach Ernst Middendorp's rotation policy has seen the towering centre-back been utilised rather sparingly this term, making just 17 appearances across all competitions. However, Hadebe is not disheartened at all.

"Chiefs is a big club. The level of competition will always be high and we know that all players here are quality, so everyone is working very hard to be in the eleven. The rotation policy keeps me on my toes," Hadebe said.

Hadebe also weighed in on the club's recent clear-out that saw the contracts of Hendrick "Pule" Ekstein, Khotso Malope, Gustavo Paez and Virgil Vries being terminated.