United coach Eric Tinkler hints at sabotage

Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler is concerned that his players might have been promised lucrative contracts elsewhere.

Bottom-placed Maritzburg suffered their 15th defeat of the season at home to leaders Orlando Pirates on Wednesday night.

It was Vincent Pule's second-half strike that ensured the Team of Choice sunk deeper into anguish.

"You'll never know [if other clubs have poached the players], but you'll have to always be cautious at these situations. When it comes to the last games of the season, there are false opportunities promised to players. Sometimes players believe in it and that could cause us problems,'' said Tinkler.

The Maritzburg players that are linked with other PSL clubs include midfielders Siphesihle Ndlovu and Fortune Makaringe, who are thought to be on the radar of Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates respectively.