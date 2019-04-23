Maritzburg United have offered financial incentives to their players should the club pull off what seems close to a mission impossible surviving relegation this season.

United chairman Farook Kadodia‚ though‚ said he did not want that to be the sole motivation for the players as the desperate‚ last-placed KwaZulu-Natal team host title-chasing Orlando Pirates at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday night.

Maritzburg‚ in 16th on 20 points‚ are four points behind 15th-placed Baroka FC with four games to go.

Asked if the players have been offered bonuses to survive relegation‚ Kadodia told SowetanLIVE on Tuesday: “It is part of the package‚ without a doubt.

"The thing is I just don’t want that to be the main motivation for the players.

“We’ve done a lot in terms of building motivation for the players.”